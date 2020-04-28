Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bartley Funeral Home - Plainview 1200 S. Interstate 27 Service Road Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-293-2225 Graveside service 2:00 PM Plainview Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Burleson Sautter, 71, of Lubbock, Texas, departed this life peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at UT Southwestern Hospital in Dallas, Texas. Ruth was born to Paul and Viola Mangum on July 25, 1948, in Floydada, Texas. She was one of four children. She attended Lockney public schools and later earned a degree from the Chicago School of Interior Decoration.



She was married to the late Omar Burleson. She married John Sautter on May 24, 2014, in Santa Fe, NM. Ruth and John made their home in Lubbock, TX. Ruth was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She worked in the interior design and furniture business for many years. Later, she had a successful career in insurance and served on the Texas Funeral Directors Association Board and the Panhandle Funeral Directors Association Board. She was a proud member and officer of Daughters of the American Revolution Society. She loved to research genealogy, garden, work outside, travel, and spend time with family.



She is preceded in death by her late husband Omar Burleson and her parents, Paul and Viola Mangum.



She is survived by her husband John Sautter, two sisters, Laura Curry from Ray City, GA, Tara Mangum of Nashville, GA, one brother, Rocky Mangum from Plainview, TX, two daughters and their families, Julie and Donny James of Bella Vista, AR, Jennifer and Shane Timms of Lovington, NM, four grandsons Dustin and Hayden James, Jayden and Zachary Timms, one granddaughter, Skye Robison Timms, and three great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.



A private family graveside ceremony will be held at Plainview Memorial Park on April 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the South Plains Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (

