Ruth Pauline Bontke Young, 91, of Plainview passed away on June 12, 2020. A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Plainview Cemetery with Ron Brunson officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

Ruth was born on February 23, 1929 at the home in Kress, Texas. Ruth grew up in Kress and played basketball for Kress High School. Ruth had seven siblings ,Earnest, Joseph, Max, Leon, Minnie, Augusta, and A.G. Bontke. Ruth met Melvin Young and the two eloped on July 5, 1947 to Clovis, New Mexico to get married in secret. Ruth and Melvin became lifelong farmer and ranchers. Ruth also worked at Edgemere Elementary School. Ruth was a member of New Covenant Church. Ruth had four children, Christine (decd), Elizabeth, Eddy (decd), and Peggy.

Survivors include her daughters, Elizabeth Franklin and Peggy Miller and husband Raymond, both of Plainview; grandchildren, Chris, Jolinda, Kyle, Tonya, and David; great grandchildren, Cyllie, Blake, Hudson, Austin, McKenzie, Hayden, Breanna, and Gannon; great great grandchildren, Kynslee and Elijah.

The family suggests memorials to the New Covenant Church, 3300 Kokomo, Plainview, Texas 79072.



