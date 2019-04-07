Sam Key Green, age 67 of Floydada, passed away April 3, 2019. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Floydada. Interment will follow at Floyd County Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Moore-Rose Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada.
Moore-Rose Funeral Home - Floydada
701 Main St.
Idalou, TX 79329
(806) 892-3220
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019