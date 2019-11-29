Sam Lewis, 97, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 26, 2019, of natural causes. Sam was born to parents James Owen Lewis and Tressa Cleona (Wiseman) Lewis on June 12, 1922 in Comanche County, Oklahoma. He farmed in Southwest Briscoe County for forty years. His sister, Alma Neice, died of diphtheria on October 31, 1929. She was ten years old. He was married to Wilma Ethel Reeder on March 17, 1945. He is preceded in death by his wife, Wilma and his daughter, Janice Elaine Proctor and Corrine Mankins, his second wife. He is mourned by his daughter, Helen Jean Nelson and her husband Jerry, his son David Lewis and his wife Sylvia, Dwayne Proctor and grandchildren Patrick Lingle of Mesquite, Christi Austin of Rockwall, Lesa Proctor of Frenship, Steve Proctor of Lubbock and Angie Lewis of Floydada, several great-grandchildren and Karon Sauer. The family would like to offer special thanks to Prairie House Living Center staff for such great care.
Sam will be laid to rest on Saturday, November 30 at Silverton Cemetery at 10:00 A.M. with Mr. Barry Francis officiating. There will be visitation at Kornerstore Funeral Directors Friday evening, November 29 from 6 to 8 P.M. Services are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2019