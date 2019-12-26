Samuel Josué Hernandez, 38 of Plainview, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 6 o' clock in the evening on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Lemons Memorial Chapel with Pastor Chris Craig officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.
Samuel was born on May 31, 1981 to Humberto and Gloria Hernandez in Hale Center. He attended Plainview High School; and received his GED. He enjoyed cooking, making people laugh and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Humberto Hernandez and Gloria Castillo.
Samuel is survived by his wife Rachael Hernandez; one son: Devon Elijah; two daughters: Janessa Ann and Avery D'Nae; one brother: Israel Hernandez; three sisters: Laura Hernandez, Lisa Hernandez and Keren Acosta; aunt: Diana Castillo; uncle: Manuel Hernandez; four nephews; three nieces and many cousins.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Dec. 26, 2019