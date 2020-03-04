Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Shannon Morua Sr.. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel Shannon Morua, Sr. 76, of Kress passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Tulia. Services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel in Plainview with Billy Joe Wylie officiating. Interment will follow in Kress Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Kornerstone.

On February 4, 1944, Samuel Shannon Morua was born to Paul Morua and Viola Shannon in Lockhart, Texas. He was raised by his grandfather, A.B. Shannon (Papa) and grandmother, Martha. He relocated to Ralls, Texas where he met and married his loving wife in the year 1964. In 1966, they moved to Kress where he became one of the first few African Americans to own and farm his own land. He carried this on for 30 years. He enjoyed agribusiness and spending time with his family. Samuel Shannon was a wise man, who made sure that his family was always well placed. He loved the Lord with all his heart. Even when he wasn't physically able to attend church, he would watch from home. Samuel was dedicated to his work and to his family, but most importantly, he was keen to his faith. He will be deeply missed by all his family.

He is survived by his wife, Laverne Shannon of Kress; his mother, Viola Shannon of Austin; his four daughters, Helen Jones of Lubbock, Everne Williams Dobbins and Booker of Lubbock, Glenda Davis of Kress, Janell Shannon and Alex Borrego of Plainview; his two sons, Sammy Shannon II and Cindy of Edmonson, Keith Shannon and Gracie of Kress; his seven sisters, Alma Shannon, Linda Sparks, Bobbie Williams, Rita Valdez, Ophelia Marez, Janie Morua Monserrate, Yolanda Morua; his brother Paul Morua; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

His preceded in death by his father, Paul Morua; his son, Paul Shannon and three sisters, Dorothy Williams, Maxine Williams and Pauline Williams.

