Sandra Ann "Sandy" Cantrell Lindeman was born Nov. 11, 1943 and passed away on April 10, 2019. Her memorial service will be 10 a.m. April 12, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Plainview. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

Her occupations included working at the Plainview Daily Herald, Hillcrest Elementary, and Caprock Plains Baptist Area Center. Sandra enjoyed gardening, painting/ crafts, documenting family history, and recognizing veterans. She was a member of the First Baptist Church.

Sandy was a PHS Graduate and was recently honored, 'Best Class Reunion Organizer Ever'.

Her parents were Vernon and Mary Cantrell. Sandra married Herman Lindeman Feb. 25, 1966.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Herman; Daughter and Son-in-law, Dondi and Kyle Walker of Possum Kingdom Lake; Son Cody Lindeman and his girlfriend Nora Ramos of Plainview; Granddaughter Madison Walker; Grandson Kalon Walker; sister Linda Parks of Plainview; Brother Vernon Cantrell of Apple Springs, Tx; and Nephew Craig Parks of Katy.

3605 S.W. 3rd Street

Plainview , TX 79072

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.