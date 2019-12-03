Sandra Kay Proffitt, age 65 of Quitaque, went to her heavenly home on November 27, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Church of Christ in Turkey, Texas with Stuart Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Quitaque. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Dec. 3, 2019