Sandra Michele Neil, 58, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at home in Plainview, Texas. Celebration of life service will take place on Monday, November 11, at 10:30 A. M. at Garland Street Church of Christ in Plainview. Graveside service will take place at 3:00 P.M. on November 11 at Citizens Cemetery in Clarendon, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10 from 5 to 7 P.M. at Kornerstone.
Michele was born on October 24, 1961 in Lubbock, Texas to Gene and Bobbie Whitney. Michele died on November 7, 2019 after a long battle with Multiple System Atrophy. Michele attended public schools in Lubbock and graduated from Coronado High School in 1979. She attended Abilene Christian College, graduating in 1983. She married Glenn Neil in 1988.
Michele and Glenn resided in College Station until Glenn completed his degree at Texas A&M University. They moved to Plainview, where they were active members of the community. Michele was an active member of Garland Street Church of Christ.
At an early age, Michele was an accomplished equestrian, earning several awards in dressage. She played volleyball and enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, and many other sports activities. Michele taught in public schools in College Station, Wolfforth, and Plainview. In addition to teaching school, Michele taught Sunday school, sponsored Whitney's Girl Scout troop, was a very active parent, and assisted in her husband's catering business as long as her health permitted. Michele dealt with her illness with grace and courage.
Michele was preceded in death by her beloved mother and several aunts, including Ina Dial, Gladine LaGrone, and Patsy Hefley. She is survived by her husband and her two children, Monte Dewayne Neil and Whitney Michele Neil, her father, her brother and sister-in-law, Dyke and Camille Whitney, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Doug and Beverly Neil, of Bonanza, Oregon, her uncle, Butch Emmons, and many much-loved nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019