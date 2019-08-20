Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Santiago Ramon Ybarra. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Funeral service 3:00 PM Plainview First Assembly Send Flowers Obituary

Santiago Ramon Ybarra, 61, of Plainview passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 3 P.M. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Plainview First Assembly. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview, Texas.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the funeral home.

Santiago was born on March 5, 1958 in Lubbock to Jesus and Ester Ybarra. He graduated from Muleshoe High school in 1977 and after attended Texas Tech. He married Romelia Antu on June 17, 1995 in Plainview, Texas. He worked as the Business manager for Roosevelt General Hospital. He had a love for horses and all sports including horse racing. He served as an usher at his church for many years. He especially loved his grandchildren and enjoyed attending all of their activities.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Ester Ybarra; all of his grandparents, Mauricio and Margarita Ybarra, Leon and Clara Velasquez.

He is survived by his wife Romelia Ybarra of Plainview; one daughter, Melissa Ann Resendez and husband Elias of Plainview; one son, Joe Gilbert Resendez of Yukon, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Derek Gilbert Resendez, Reagan Nicole Resendez, Dylan Jaymz Resendez, Isaiah Elias Medina and Joleen Hope Resendez; seven siblings, Margie Alarcon and husband Martin of Muleshoe, Virginia Morales of Lubbock, Ester Ybarra of Dallas, Delia Ybarra of Lubbock, Mary Ann Abercrombie and husband Paul of Lubbock, Andrew Ybarra and wife Yolanda of Muleshoe and John Ybarra and wife Lora of Lubbock.

