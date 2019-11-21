Santos Benavente, 58, of Plainview passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Kornerstone Chapel. Burial will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at the funeral home.
Santos was born on March 16, 1961 in Plainview, Texas to Maximino and Calletana (Garcia) Juarez. She married Manuel DeJesus Benavente on September 23, 1985 in Plainview, Texas.
She is preceded in death by parents, her brothers, Armando Juarez, Orlando Juarez; a sister Ida Juarez; and a son Isaias Juarez.
Survivors include her husband Manuel Benavente of Plainview; her daughters, Sonia Benavente and Eloy Pena of Plainview, Norma Galvan and husband Jason of Plainview, Sandra Benavente and Chris Rodriguez of Plainview; her brothers, Max Juarez, Jr, Ricardo Juarez, Danny Juarez; her sisters, Elsa Flores, Elva Alcozer, Nora Garza, Elma Cantu, Zelda Mora; and five grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 21, 2019