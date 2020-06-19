Shannon Dee McGuire, 55, of Plainview, passed from this life on June 12, 2020. Services are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Bartley Funeral Home

Shannon was born to Jesse and Dee Ann McGuire on August 31, 1964 in Plainview, Texas. She competed in the Special Olympics and won many gold medals. Shannon enjoyed many things but above all it was all about The Dallas Cowboys, Texas A&M Aggies, and of course her man, Elvis. She enjoyed singing and had a love for music. Shannon had a huge heart that she shared with everyone she met. She loved everyone and always had a smile on her face. Most of all she loved her family deeply.

Those left to cherish her memory is her mother; Dee Ann McGuire of Plainview, TX, sisters; Tammy Williams and husband, Perry, of Plainview, TX, Dana Shelton and husband, Tim, of Quitman, TX, Brandi Barrington and husband, Myrle, of Plainview, TX, and Kayci Hopkins and husband, Dustin, of Patterson Heights, Pennsylvania, a brother; Stacy McGuire of Plainview, TX. She will also be remembered by a host of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Shannon is preceded in death by her father; Jesse McGuire



