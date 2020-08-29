Sharon Larson, 88, of Plainview, Texas passed away peacefully August 26, 2020 in Plainview, Texas. A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Plainview Cemetery in Plainview, Texas.
Sharon was born on December 15, 1931 in Mountain Home, ID to Delbert and Alice Turner. She married her high school sweetheart Walter Larson on April 9, 1950. They were married for 64 years before Walter passed in 2014. Sharon was a talented artist. She especially enjoyed working in oil and watercolor. A great hostess and homemaker, she enjoyed hosting numerous family gatherings. Gramma Sharon as she was known to her grandchildren loved hosting tea parties and swimming parties. Swimming parties were always followed by cinnamon toast, tea and laughter. She enjoyed traveling with her husband in their RV. She was very generous, supportive and willing to lend as helping hand where needed.
She collaborated with her grandson-in-law Chris Baker to create a children's hymn for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. This special hymn, which is known to her family as "Oh Happy Day" will be played at her service.
She will be greeted in heaven by her husband and two daughters, Sarah Larson and Melinda Larson.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters Loretta Haynes and husband Jim of High Rolls, NM and Alice Larson of Plainview, TX; six grandchildren, Larson Hampton and wife Brandi, Ann Marie Baker and husband Chris, Andrea Hebison and husband Kent, Katherine Kofahl, Laura McNair and husband Mark, Lloyd E. "Lee" Kofahl III; twelve great grandchildren, Aria Gras, Ainsley Baker, William Preston Baker, Brady Baker, Mason Baker, Ashlynn Hebison, Zavery Hebison, Hadley Hebison, Kayden Russell, Addyson Hampton, Larson Levi Hampton and Marielle McNair.
