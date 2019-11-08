Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shela G. Strother. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Home of the Big Bend 301 North Main St. Fort Stockton , TX 79735 (432)-336-3939 Send Flowers Obituary

Shela G. Strother went into rest on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the age of 61. She was born November 18, 1957, in Fort Stockton, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents D.W. Varner (Tobe) and Alice Rodgers Varner.

She is survived by her husband, Emery, of Fort Stockton, Texas, and son, Trey and wife, Rachel, and children Brianna and John Strother, of San Angelo, Texas.

She is also survived by her sister, Sherrie and husband, Dewayne Todd, of Lubbock, Texas, nieces, Page Dixon and Zohanna Todd of Lubbock, Texas; great nieces, Ashley and Madison Dixon of Lubbock, Texas; and great-great nieces Cheslee and River-K of Lubbock, Texas.

Shela was born and raised in Fort Stockton. She attended Abilene Christian University, where she met her husband, Emery. They lived in Odessa and Brownfield, before moving back to Fort Stockton where she worked as a Special Needs teacher in the Fort Stockton Independent School District. Moving to Dimmit, she became a teacher's aide and later, in Plainview, she continued working with special needs students. She helped her In-Laws start Strother Flowers and Gifts and worked as a Designer. She then managed a Janitorial Supply Co. and managed 25 renthouses for a friend in Plainview. Moving to Dallas, she worked as an interior designer and buyer for the furniture consignment store. Eventually Emery, Shela, and their son, Trey, returned to Fort Stockton and purchased "The Flower Shop" on Jackson Street where she had worked as a young child. It was there that she met many life long friends and graciously trained many designers who continued to carry on her passion of floral design. After selling the flower shop, she continued helping many life long friends with rides to doctor's appointments, cleaning their houses, and in turn, they helped her. Her passion as a Christian and florist helped her to see the beauty in people and blessed her with a large and loving extended family.

Instead of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be sent to the Immune Deficiency Foundation @

Everyone is invited to a Remembrance Service for Shela which will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 3PM at the Church of Christ, 2100 W. 16th Street, Fort Stockton, Texas.

Shela G. Strother went into rest on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the age of 61. She was born November 18, 1957, in Fort Stockton, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents D.W. Varner (Tobe) and Alice Rodgers Varner.She is survived by her husband, Emery, of Fort Stockton, Texas, and son, Trey and wife, Rachel, and children Brianna and John Strother, of San Angelo, Texas.She is also survived by her sister, Sherrie and husband, Dewayne Todd, of Lubbock, Texas, nieces, Page Dixon and Zohanna Todd of Lubbock, Texas; great nieces, Ashley and Madison Dixon of Lubbock, Texas; and great-great nieces Cheslee and River-K of Lubbock, Texas.Shela was born and raised in Fort Stockton. She attended Abilene Christian University, where she met her husband, Emery. They lived in Odessa and Brownfield, before moving back to Fort Stockton where she worked as a Special Needs teacher in the Fort Stockton Independent School District. Moving to Dimmit, she became a teacher's aide and later, in Plainview, she continued working with special needs students. She helped her In-Laws start Strother Flowers and Gifts and worked as a Designer. She then managed a Janitorial Supply Co. and managed 25 renthouses for a friend in Plainview. Moving to Dallas, she worked as an interior designer and buyer for the furniture consignment store. Eventually Emery, Shela, and their son, Trey, returned to Fort Stockton and purchased "The Flower Shop" on Jackson Street where she had worked as a young child. It was there that she met many life long friends and graciously trained many designers who continued to carry on her passion of floral design. After selling the flower shop, she continued helping many life long friends with rides to doctor's appointments, cleaning their houses, and in turn, they helped her. Her passion as a Christian and florist helped her to see the beauty in people and blessed her with a large and loving extended family.Instead of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be sent to the Immune Deficiency Foundation @ Primaryimmune.org. Everyone is invited to a Remembrance Service for Shela which will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 3PM at the Church of Christ, 2100 W. 16th Street, Fort Stockton, Texas. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close