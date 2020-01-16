Sherrie Marie Hill, 63, of Houston, formerly of Plainview passed away on December 9, 2019 at her home on Houston. A graveside memorial will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday January 18, 2020 at Plainview Cemetery.

Sherrie was born on February 14, 1956 in Hale Center, Texas to William "Bill" Clay Hill and Esther Estelle Hill. Sherrie attended school in Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School. She was a CNA and worked many years caring for the elderly.

Sherrie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jimmy Hill in November 2019 and nephew Andy Hill in January 2019.

Survivors include her sister Gloria Collis of Midland, nephews Keith Collis and Johnny Hill, best friend Charlsie Groom of Houston, and numerous great nieces & nephews & great-great nieces & nephews.

Memorials May be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 1700 I 27 Frontage Road, Plainview, TX.

