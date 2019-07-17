Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann (Smothermon) Irwin. View Sign Service Information Wiley Funeral Home 400 Highway 377 East Granbury , TX 76048 (817)-573-3000 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Ann (Smothermon) Irwin, born on September 29, 1945 in Plainview, Texas, to the late Madie Lee Thomason-Smothermon and the late Clarence Oliver Smothermon, passed away at age 73 on July 6, 2019 in Hood County, Texas. Shirley attended Plainview High School. She was in the Property Management industry for more than 25 years where she earned numerous awards for her contributions to her field until retiring in 2018. Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Clifford Bradley Perry; brothers, C. O. Smothermon, Herman Smothermon, and Nathaniel Smothermon; sisters, Imo Ree Muse, Zelta Rollins, Dena Walls, and Wanda Elliott; and grandson, Chase Bradford McDowell. She is survived by her son, Kevin Wayne Miller and family; daughter, Shelia Aundraia Miller-McDowell; son-in-law, Bradford Allen McDowell, granddaughter, Shelbie Danielle McDowell and numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley had a passion for gardening and bird watching and often combined the two by growing flowers for her favorite hummingbirds. Shirley was an avid reader of mostly fictional books. She often said that through her books she could travel the world. The youngest of 8 children she enjoyed sharing time with her brothers and sisters playing card games or just sitting together and reminiscing about their childhood in the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma. Friends and family members may attend the memorial service, officiated by Rev. L.D. Hinson, on Saturday, July 20 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Wiley Funeral Home, 400 Highway 377 East, Granbury, Texas, 76048. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on July 17, 2019

