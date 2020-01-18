Shirley Faye "Shirley Bird" Cook, 69 of Plainview, went to sing in the Lord's Choir on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A Graveside Service is scheduled for 1 o' clock in the afternoon on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Plainview Memorial Park with Dr. Jacob West, Pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 o' clock in the evening on Sunday at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 18, 2020