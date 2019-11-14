Shirley Jo (Edwards) Varner, age 80, passed away in her home in Floydada on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019 at Trinity Assembly of God in Floydada. Interment will follow at Floyd County Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 14, 2019