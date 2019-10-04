Services for Shirley (Beard) Overstreet, 83, longtime resident of Petersburg, TX, will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, October 5, 2019, in the Petersburg First Baptist Church. Rev. Roger Foote and Rev. Jesse Nave will officiate services. Burial will follow in the Petersburg Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.
Mrs. Overstreet died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Lubbock, TX.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Texas Boys Ranch, Box 5665, Lubbock, TX 79408 or to the Petersburg Public Library, 1614 Main Street, Petersburg, TX 79250
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2019