Shirley (Beard) Overstreet

Service Information
Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX
79311
(806)-298-2331
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX 79311
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX 79311
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Petersburg First Baptist Church.
2001 Main Street
Petersburg, TX
View Map
Obituary
Services for Shirley (Beard) Overstreet, 83, longtime resident of Petersburg, TX, will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, October 5, 2019, in the Petersburg First Baptist Church. Rev. Roger Foote and Rev. Jesse Nave will officiate services. Burial will follow in the Petersburg Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.
Mrs. Overstreet died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Lubbock, TX.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Texas Boys Ranch, Box 5665, Lubbock, TX 79408 or to the Petersburg Public Library, 1614 Main Street, Petersburg, TX 79250
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2019
