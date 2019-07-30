Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sibyl Ruby (Reding) Butler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sibyl Ruby Reding Butler, age 98, of Lone Oak, passed away early Wednesday.

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Point. Interment will follow at Hooker Cemetery in Lone Oak. Bro. Zack Honzell and Bro. Sam Calk will officiate the service. Visitation will be Friday night, 6-8 PM, at the church.

Ruby was born on March 31, 1921, in Lone Oak, to the parentage of Ruble Monroe and Sibyl Lou Vaughn Reding. She completed 8th grade at Bois d' Arc School in Lone Oak. She married William Henry Butler in Greenville on January 22, 1938. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Point and of the Ladies' Sunday School Class. She also was part of the family of the Assembly of God Church in Lone Oak.

Ruby's love for Christ was reflected in the life she lived. Her very countenance exuded Jesus! All the things she enjoyed doing were all part of providing for her family. She loved quilting and sewing; she loved raising fruit and vegetables for canning and preserving. In later years, she also enjoyed working with the cattle she and Henry bought and sold. She was the core of strength for her family. She had many friends and family who appreciated her spirit of serving others and her spirit of giving to others. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her son, Massey D. Butler; daughters, Analita Ray (Ron), Rutha Drawe (Richard), Jerry Covington (Stanley) and Lorah Green (Tony); daughter-in-law, Royce Butler (Don); brother, David Reding (Myranette); grandchildren, Terry Butler, Tony Butler, LeAn Watson, LaDonna Jarrett (Mark), Tina Parker (Jeff), Richard Ray (Carin), Mark Green, Sheri Farr (Martin), Sheila Yurkus (Richard), Robert Green (Crislyn), Lea Wright (Tracey), Patrick Butler, Cynthia Cadiente (Ken), Staci Green, and Hannah Mendoza (Carlos); Numerous beloved great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

She is proceeded in death by her parents; husband, William Henry Butler; sons, Laramie Joe Butler, Ellis Butler, Don Butler; daughters-in-law, Sandra Butler; and Mary Ann Butler; brothers, Ferrell Reding and Daniel Reding; grandsons, Dewayne Butler and Jerry Lee Butler

