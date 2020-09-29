Graveside services for Sidney Berry, 76, of Hale Center, TX, will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in the Hale Center Cemetery with Rev. Kris Knippa officiating. The family will gather to receive friends at Abell Funeral Home, Abernathy, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Monday, September 28, 2020. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX. Mr. Berry died at his home, Friday evening, September 25, 2020. He was born February 10, 1944 in Lamesa, TX, to Mutt and Naoma Berry. He graduated from Hale Center High School in 1963, where he was awarded the Fighting Heart Award for sports. Sid married Janis Huffhines, June 12, 1967, in Hale Center. Sid worked for his Dad at Cotton Boll Gin and was a farmer. He served on the Board of Halfway Coop Gin and the Board of Trustees for the Hale Center ISD School Board. He was also a longtime member of the Hale Center First Baptist Church. Mr. Berry was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Beth Short in 1989. He is survived by his wife, Janis Berry of Hale Center, 3 sons, Alan Berry of Hale Center, Shane Berry and wife Shelley of Cotton Center, TX, and Aron Berry and wife Mandy of Hale Center, a brother, John Ferrell Berry and wife Nina of Plainview, TX, one sister, Elwanda Borchardt of Hale Center and 4 grandchildren, Sarah, Seth, Sterling and Allie. The Berry family encourages those attending services to bring a lawn chair. They also suggest memorials be sent to the First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 396, Hale Center, TX 79041.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store