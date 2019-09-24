Graveside services for Solomon Andrew Cisneros-Baldwin, infant son of Victoria Cisneros and Dusty Baldwin, of Abernathy, will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, September 23, 2019, in the Abernathy Cemetery with Rev. Brian Wood officiating. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.
Solomon was born and gained his wings on September 14, 2019.
He is survived by his parents, Victoria Cisneros and Dusty Baldwin, his sister, Sipriana Cisneros and grandmother Maria Martinez "Más" all of Abernathy.
