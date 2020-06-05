Baby Girl, Sophia Alexa Cortes, Infant of Plainview, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. A private service will take place Friday, June 5, 2020. Interment will follow at Plainview Memorial Park.
Those left to remember her are her parents; Alejandra and Lino Cortes, and six siblings; Litsy Raschell Rios, Stephanie Alejandra Cortes, Lino Stephen Cortes, Grecia Isabel Cortes, Zuly Francisco Cortes, and Ian Alexander Cortes.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.