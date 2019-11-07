Stanley Kim Butler, 78, of Plainview passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Schafer officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A visitation will be following the service on Saturday at First United Methodist Church.
Stanley was born on November 9, 1940 in Chillicothe, Texas to Oland Morris and Geneva Almila (Box) Butler. He married Judy Chase in 1960 in Pampa, Texas. He moved to Plainview in 1970 where he worked in sales. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Mr. Butler is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Randall Scott Butler, and his brothers, Oland M. Butler, Jr. and Horace Wayne Butler.
Survivors include his wife Judy Butler of Plainview; his son, Kim Eugene Butler of Plainview; his daughter-in-law, Glenna Hopson of Plainview; his grandchildren, Rebecca Kim Huddleston and husband Jimmy of Lubbock, Keegan Dean Butler and wife Lynn Lee of Lubbock; his great grandchildren, Quinn, Oakes and Dellan.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1001 West 7th, Plainview, TX 79072
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 7, 2019