Stella Sepeda, 44, of Plainview passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Faith Christian Fellowship with Marcus Flores, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Stella was born on February 28, 1976 in Floresville, Texas to Adan and Julia Garcia. She married Jeremy Sepeda on July 15, 2000 in Plainview, Texas.
Stella's life centered around God and the ministry. Her passion was to serve and she did in multiple areas at her church for the past 11 years as a founding member of Faith Christian Fellowship. Stella was a lioness in the kingdom as a mighty intercessor. She served as a greeter in church and those that knew her outside of church would know her beautiful smile and was the same one you would receive entering into any of our services.
The greatest impact she had was with children. Stella was all about kids of course to Ian and Jenna, but also to every child she taught it was her ministry. She was a loving teacher in her children's church ministry, but also to the kids she was blessed to have in her preschool class at FUMC Child Development Center. Those that were fortunate to have known her were truly blessed.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Julia Garcia.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jeremy Sepeda; her daughter, Jenna Sepeda; her son Ian Sepeda; her father, Adan Garcia; her sister Sonia Ray and husband Kenneth, all of Plainview, Texas.
