Stephanie Dawn Baeza, 53, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Plainview, Texas with Pastor Brad Snellgrove officiating. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.

A visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the funeral home.

Stephanie was born on June 26, 1966 to Floyd and Marilyn Morris in Muleshoe, Texas. She married Ramon Baeza on March 3, 2003 in Lubbock, TX. Stephanie was always kind and had a selfless heart. Family meant the most to her. She loved her school kids as her own, always willing to help in any way possible. She was the matriarch of her family but will forever be her daddy's baby. Stephanie didn't just love people she loved animals and had numerous types throughout her life. Stephanie was a member of Harvest Christian Fellowship where she helped in Kid City. She received her Master's Degree at Texas Tech University and worked as the registrar at Coronado Middle School. She was a member of Red Rage Booster club and TOPS.

She is survived by her husband, Ramon Baeza of Plainview, TX; six children, Adrian & wife Brittany Carrasco of Plainview, TX, Sam & wife Delci Baeza of Lubbock, TX, Malorie & husband Steven Roberts of Dalhart, TX, Devin Valentine of Dumas, TX, Quenton Valentine and Paul Baeza both of Plainview, TX; her parents, Floyd and Marilyn Morris of Plainview, TX; seven grandchildren, Bonnie, Brodie, Tucker, Taegan, Nehemiah, Maddie & Deacon; one sister, Angie & husband David Maxson of Clarksville, TN; one brother, Brian Morris of Plainview, TX; one niece, Callie Morris; two nephews, Daren Morris and Cody Maxson.

Memorials may be sent to 3513 10Th Street, Lubbock, TX 79415.

