Sue Nesbitt, 81, of Plainview passed away on October 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel with Mike Schafer, pastor of First United Methodist Church officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.

