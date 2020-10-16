1/1
Sue Nesbitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Nesbitt, 81, of Plainview passed away on October 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel with Mike Schafer, pastor of First United Methodist Church officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.
Sue was born May 29, 1939 in West Monroe, LA to Albert J McKinney, Jr. and Frances Mae McKinney. She married Don Nesbitt on April 13, 1962 and he passed away on December 9, 1994.
They lived in Burleson, TX where she worked for Dun & Bradstreet Dallas/Ft Worth throughout her career. She loved working in her yard and embroidering for others. She moved to Plainview in 2013 to be closer to family. At her death, she was being cared for by the loving staff of Runningwater Draw Care Center and Hospice-Interim Health Care.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and brothers, Billy Joe McKinney and Max McKinney.
She is survived by her sister, Frieda Kelm and husband Ricky of Plainview; brother, Mike McKinney and wife Marlene of Borger; 2 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Runningwater Draw Care Center, 800 13th St., PO BOX 409, Olton, TX 79064
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved