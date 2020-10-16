Sue Nesbitt, 81, of Plainview passed away on October 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel with Mike Schafer, pastor of First United Methodist Church officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.
Sue was born May 29, 1939 in West Monroe, LA to Albert J McKinney, Jr. and Frances Mae McKinney. She married Don Nesbitt on April 13, 1962 and he passed away on December 9, 1994.
They lived in Burleson, TX where she worked for Dun & Bradstreet Dallas/Ft Worth throughout her career. She loved working in her yard and embroidering for others. She moved to Plainview in 2013 to be closer to family. At her death, she was being cared for by the loving staff of Runningwater Draw Care Center and Hospice-Interim Health Care.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and brothers, Billy Joe McKinney and Max McKinney.
She is survived by her sister, Frieda Kelm and husband Ricky of Plainview; brother, Mike McKinney and wife Marlene of Borger; 2 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Runningwater Draw Care Center, 800 13th St., PO BOX 409, Olton, TX 79064
