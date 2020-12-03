Sue Williams transferred her earthly life to her heavenly life on November 27, 2020. She was born in Hollis, Oklahoma on May 29, 1942 to Viola and Jeff Landreth. Sue graduated valedictorian from Arnett High School in 1960. Through the financial efforts of her brother Waynedain, she attended Oklahoma State University and graduated with honors in 1964.

Sue married Timothy Williams on December 6, 1969 and had two sons, Cody and Lindy. She was a member of the First Christian Church. Sue taught at College of the South West in Dallas, 20 years in the Plainview school district, and 9 years at the federal prison in Post, Texas. After retiring, she volunteered at UMC in Lubbock and Meals on Wheels.

Sue is survived by her beloved husband, Tim, of fifty years; her brother, Waynedain Landreth of Bloomington, Minnesota; her sister, Pat Skeel of Olympia, Washington.; son, Cody and wife Michelle Williams of Plainview, Texas; son Lindy Williams of Las Vegas, Nevada; and five grandchildren, Barron and Brooke Williams of Plainview, Texas and Ian, Riley, and Kylee Williams of Las Vegas, Nevada. She was a loving wife, a great mother, a wonderful grandmother, and a fantastic teacher.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Hospice of Lubbock.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

