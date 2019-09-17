Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sunshine Jane "Sunny" Coffey. View Sign Service Information Bartley Funeral Home - Plainview 1200 S. Interstate 27 Service Road Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-293-2225 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church of Plainview Plainview , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sunshine Jane (Sunny) Coffey, 97, died September 8, 2019 at home. She was the second of three children born in 1922 to Luther James and Ricey Lee Jackson, on May 6th in Dallas, Texas.

Following graduation from Richardson High School, she obtained teaching degrees from North Texas State Teacher's College and East Texas State University, as well as, earning a School Librarian certificate. During her 30 years of service with Texas Public Schools, she greatly enjoyed working with both students and teachers.

Sunny met Lee C. Coffey, her future husband, while he was a Vocational Agriculture Teacher at Richardson High School. Following his return from service in World War II, they were married in 1944. Lee then became a County Agent, Agricultural Specialist, and Director for the Foundation Seed Service for Texas A & M University. This opened the opportunity for her to teach in many areas of the state. In 1964, they moved to Plainview, Texas where they would remain the rest of their lives.

Sunny was an active member of the Texas Library Association and the Great Book Club. Also, she helped organize the Hospice of the Plains.

She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Elsie Lynch and L. J. Jackson, husband, and daughter, Vickie Lynn. She is survived by her son, Lee Jackson (Pete) Coffey, Lubbock, TX, and daughter, Robyn Coffey, Poolville, TX, three grand children: Heather Coffey, Portland, Oregon, Jamieson Coffey, Austin, TX, and Mari Coffey, Alexandria, Louisiana, three great-grand children: Micheal, Tristyn, and Trevor Urena, Alexandria, Louisiana; niece, Rose Howell, Garland, TX and nephew, Michael Jackson, Richardson, TX, as well as other nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers: Ruby Ray, Maria Aldape, Sonja Blaylock, Bobby Ray, and Vera Arellano.

Visitation will be Friday, September 13th at 1:00 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held afterwards at 2:00 p.m. at Plainview Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will also be held Saturday, September 21st at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Plainview.

The family suggests memorials to the Scholarship Fund at the First Presbyterian Church of Plainview, 2101 Utica St, Plainview, TX 79072, the Unger Memorial Library, 825 North Austin St, Plainview, TX 79072, or the .

