Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzi Montgomery. View Sign Service Information Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington 4140 West Pioneer Pkwy. Arlington , TX 76013 (817)-274-9233 Graveside service 10:00 AM Shannon Rose Hill Send Flowers Obituary

Sundays always held a special place in Suzi's heart as a day set aside to worship God. It seems fitting that at 2:06 pm Sunday, March 15 she stepped into eternity and ran into the arms of Jesus.

Graveside Service: 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Shannon Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.

Memorials: Suzi worked at Metroplex Women's Clinic in Arlington and believed strongly in the sanctity of human life and found great joy in preparing gifts for the pregnant women who walked through their doors. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Suzi's memory to Metroplex Women's Clinic, 2810 NW Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX 76012, 817.299.9599,

Anyone who was blessed to know her can attest to the fact that she was a kind, compassionate, funny, sensitive and creative woman of God. She loved deeply, prayed fervently, shared Jesus with everyone she met and had a true, humble servants heart and delighted in helping others. Suzi always had a kind word to share, a smile on her face and was full of encouragement. She listened, truly cared and the light of Jesus shone brightly through her.

Her faith in Jesus was a living faith in a living Savior. She read her Bible daily and spent time in prayer and worship and was always quick to share a Scripture with those around her. Jesus was the Lover of her soul, and she walked with Him and talked with Him, enjoying sweet communion with Him daily. Her deep and abiding faith gave her a peaceful joy and she was truly the hands and feet of Jesus. Suzi was a woman of great courage who faced every situation with faith and confidence and in complete reliance upon her ever-present Lord.

Suzi was born in Lubbock, TX August 18, 1952 to Marion Merrill (Ted) and Irene Burch and she always joked about being born on Broadway (street). She was raised on a farm in Petersburg, TX and developed a work ethic that she carried with her the rest of her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bobby Merrill.

Survivors: Sweet Suzi, beloved mother, aunt, friend and confidant is survived by her daughter, Kristi Montgomery of Arlington; niece, Patti Harper and husband, Alan of Arlington; nephews, Quintin Merrill and wife, Debbie of Lorenzo and Monty Merrill and wife, Laura Merrill of San Antonio. She was also extremely proud of her great nieces and nephews, Kim Harper of Arlington, Katie White and husband, Michael of Atlanta, GA, Clint Harper and wife, Jennifer of Fort Worth, Tyler Goodwin and Avery Merrill of San Antonio, and Jason Merrill of Austin, Chad and Shon Mobbs of Lorenzo. And the loves of her life, her beautiful great-great nieces, Ruby and Gemma White. Suzi is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jan Merrill of Lubbock and countless friends, coworkers and loved ones who will miss her smiling face every day.

Sundays always held a special place in Suzi's heart as a day set aside to worship God. It seems fitting that at 2:06 pm Sunday, March 15 she stepped into eternity and ran into the arms of Jesus.Graveside Service: 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Shannon Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.Memorials: Suzi worked at Metroplex Women's Clinic in Arlington and believed strongly in the sanctity of human life and found great joy in preparing gifts for the pregnant women who walked through their doors. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Suzi's memory to Metroplex Women's Clinic, 2810 NW Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX 76012, 817.299.9599, friendsofmwc.com. Anyone who was blessed to know her can attest to the fact that she was a kind, compassionate, funny, sensitive and creative woman of God. She loved deeply, prayed fervently, shared Jesus with everyone she met and had a true, humble servants heart and delighted in helping others. Suzi always had a kind word to share, a smile on her face and was full of encouragement. She listened, truly cared and the light of Jesus shone brightly through her.Her faith in Jesus was a living faith in a living Savior. She read her Bible daily and spent time in prayer and worship and was always quick to share a Scripture with those around her. Jesus was the Lover of her soul, and she walked with Him and talked with Him, enjoying sweet communion with Him daily. Her deep and abiding faith gave her a peaceful joy and she was truly the hands and feet of Jesus. Suzi was a woman of great courage who faced every situation with faith and confidence and in complete reliance upon her ever-present Lord.Suzi was born in Lubbock, TX August 18, 1952 to Marion Merrill (Ted) and Irene Burch and she always joked about being born on Broadway (street). She was raised on a farm in Petersburg, TX and developed a work ethic that she carried with her the rest of her life.She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bobby Merrill.Survivors: Sweet Suzi, beloved mother, aunt, friend and confidant is survived by her daughter, Kristi Montgomery of Arlington; niece, Patti Harper and husband, Alan of Arlington; nephews, Quintin Merrill and wife, Debbie of Lorenzo and Monty Merrill and wife, Laura Merrill of San Antonio. She was also extremely proud of her great nieces and nephews, Kim Harper of Arlington, Katie White and husband, Michael of Atlanta, GA, Clint Harper and wife, Jennifer of Fort Worth, Tyler Goodwin and Avery Merrill of San Antonio, and Jason Merrill of Austin, Chad and Shon Mobbs of Lorenzo. And the loves of her life, her beautiful great-great nieces, Ruby and Gemma White. Suzi is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jan Merrill of Lubbock and countless friends, coworkers and loved ones who will miss her smiling face every day. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close