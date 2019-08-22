Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tabitha Grace "Tabi" Catrell. View Sign Service Information Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview 206 W 8th St Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-5566 Send Flowers Obituary

Tabitha Grace "Tabi" Cantrell, age 2 of Plainview, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. A Funeral Service is scheduled for 2 o' clock in the afternoon on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Harvest Christian Fellowship with Rev. Richard Miller, pastor of Happy Union Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Tabi was born on September 9, 2016 to Chris Cantrell and Rachel Petty in Plainview, TX. Tabi was the youngest of four children and was as spoiled and sassy as they come. She enjoyed watching Paw Patrol (her favorite), Minnie Mouse and PJ Mask. Tabi loved to sing and dance to Baby Shark and could listen to it endlessly. She wasn't a big people person but Tabi was the sweetest little girl you would ever meet, especially to her parents. Tabi was Daddy's Little Girl and was extremely photogenic. She gave all her love to Mommy, Daddy and her brothers and sister. Although Tabi was taken from us way too soon she touched many lives and will certainly not be forgotten. We love you Tabi!

Left to cherish her memory are her parents: Chris and Rachel of Plainview; two brothers: Chris Jr and Damon Cantrell; one sister: Aryanna Petty; grandparents: Shirley Jean Petty of Oklahoma City, Randy Cantrell of Lubbock, and Laura Smith of Grand Junction, CO; and numerous extended family members.

