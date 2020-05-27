T.C. Wall, 88, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 P.M. Friday, May 29, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Jacob West officiating. A private burial will be held in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
He was born August 9, 1931 on a farm near Lamesa, Texas to Elbert and Ethel Wall. T.C. served in the U.S. Army at Fort Sill, OK during 1951-53. T.C. and Peggy were married on January 15, 1954 in Temple, OK. They moved to Enterprise, AL in 1954 where T.C. worked as a helicopter mechanic at Fort Rucker. In 1963, they moved back to Temple, OK and purchased and operated a Whites Auto Store. In 1969 T.C. and Peggy moved to Plainview and bought and operated High Plains Concrete.
He was a member of First Baptist Church and served many years as a greeter.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Peggy on December 23, 2015.
He is survived by his two sons, Clinton Wall and wife Phyllis, Bert Wall and wife Beverly all of Plainview; his two daughters, Donna Dickinson and husband Bill of Snyder and Kathy Nelson and husband Lynn of Amarillo; his eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
The family would like to say a special thank you to his caregivers for the last year and a half, Margarita Pantoja, Marissa Pantoja and Brock Wall.
The family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 205 W. 8th, Plainview, TX 79072 or FISH, P.O. Box 332, Plainview, TX 79073
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 27, 2020.