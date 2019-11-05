Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa de Jesus Villalobos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Teresa de Jesus Villalobos, 58, of Canyon passed away at her home on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Funeral Mass will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church with Father Scott L. Raef, officiating. Graveside services will follow at Dreamland Cemetery. A Vigil will be held at 6:00 P.M. Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.

Teresa was born on October 3, 1961 in the Gavilan de Abajo, Jalisco Mexico to Anastasio Aguilera and Andrea Aguilera Olmos. She married José Ignacio Villalobos on August 30, 1986 in Plainview, Texas. She had four children and four grandchildren. She was the second of ten siblings and a friend to everyone she met.

Teresa had a love for family, friends and food. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening. When she was not cooking at her restaurant she was cooking at home. She had a tradition of cooking a large meal on Sundays that everyone was welcome to-friends, family, and anyone that was hungry ("Sunday Dinner").

She was a beloved mother to so many as she genuinely cared and took care of all of those she came in contact with and was dearly loved more than anything. She never met a stranger and her kitchen was open to all.

She will be remembered as a bright shining light in the lives of all those she touched.

Survivors include her parents; husband of 33 years, José; four children, Aracelia Wilkerson, Xavier Villalobos and Brenda Lopez, Nickaela Villalobos and Chris Scott, and Alejandra Villalobos; four grandchildren, Kambree and Willow Wilkerson, Jaidon Walzier and Jazzmyne Scott; five brothers; four sisters; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

The family suggests memorials be made to the family restaurant, Buenos Dias, so that her children can continue her legacy, 1202 23rd St., Canyon, TX 79015.

