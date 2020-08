Teresa (Sanchez) Vasquez, 83, of Lockney, Texas passed away August 22, 2020 in Plainview, Texas. Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Plainview, Texas. Burial will follow in the Plainview Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.A rosary will be held 7:00 P.M. Tuesday evening at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com