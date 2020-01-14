Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Albert Hamman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

December 12, 1951 – December 31, 2019

Terry was a beloved brother, a devoted uncle, caring cousin, loving family member and a never to be forgotten friend whose gift was to make each person he knew feel uniquely special. Terry passed away in Houston, Texas on New Year's Eve 2019 from an extremely rare brain disease.

Terry was born on December 12, 1951 in Plainview, Texas to Bill and Juanita Hamman. He was a 1970 graduate of Plainview High School. He served four years in the United States Air Force (USAF) where he served in several interesting and exciting capacities including Monterey, CA, the White House and the US Pentagon in Washington DC. After serving his country he moved to Austin where he completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Special Education at the

Terry began his teaching career in Austin where he served as a special education teacher of students who were orthopedically impaired. He was a pioneer in the field of assistive technology and was responsible for placing the very first computers in every elementary special education classroom in Austin ISD. His experience and knowledge in assistive technology opened many doors for him. He was employed by Access Unlimited in Houston, Don Johnston Inc. in Chicago, Illinois, Alpha Smart and Renaissance Learning and as an Assistive Technology Specialist for Region 4 Education Service Center in Houston. During these years, Terry touched the lives of thousands of differently-abled students and individuals offering options through technology to improve their communication, reading and writing skills and their quality of life. He was highly respected as a consultant and trainer in his field and made many life-long friends among his colleagues.

At the time of his death, Terry was employed by Design Within Reach in Houston. He had worked there for the past five years. His sophisticated taste, appreciation of the arts made him an asset to his company. Terry was a loyal supporter of many local Houston artists and the art community of Houston. He was active in the Diana Foundation, a leading philanthropic LGBTQ organization that supports health, social, educational and cultural causes and endeavors in the Houston community. He also served as an officer in EPAH – the Executive and Professional Association of Houston, a professional and social organization for the LGBTQ community.

Terry was known for his radiant smile that would light up a room. His energy and joy were unmatched and he was deeply loved by many. Terry was devoted to his family and was always the persuasive organizer and connector for family gatherings, including fall and winter holidays. In the weeks prior to his passing, Terry was in the process of doing what he did best – showing up for his family during the sudden loss of his nephew Trevor Kemp.

Terry was preceded in death by his father Bill and mother Juanita. He is survived by three brothers – Gary and Kyle of Plainview, Steve (and wife Katharine) of Lago Vista and sister Latrice (and her husband Steve Kemp) of Plainview. He also leaves behind his nephew Jon Michael Hamman of Harlingen, nieces Sara Hamman Chatham and Mary Hamman of Austin and nieces Kalli Kemp-Hattrup of New York, NY, Meagan Adams of Lubbock. He is also survived by a plethora of amazing cousins as well as great nieces and nephews including two expected this Spring.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday January 18th, 2020 at Bering Memorial Methodist Church located at 1440 Harold Street in Houston, Tx at 2 pm. Celebration of Terry's life will continue at the Archway Gallery located at 2305 Dunlavy Street in Houston on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 beginning at 7 pm.

Additionally, a memorial service will be held on February 8, 2020 at 2 pm at the Family Life Chapel, First Baptist Church, Plainview, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation at 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110 Akron, OH 44333.

Memorial contributions can also be made online to Easter Seals Greater Houston: Taking on Disability Together at

