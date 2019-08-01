Terry Dewayne Holt, 74, of Plainview passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Services will be held 2:00 P.M Friday, August 2, 2019 at Harvest Christian Church with Brad Snellgrove officiating. Graveside services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the New Electra Memorial Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A visitation will be held 7:00-8:00 P.M. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the funeral home.
Terry was born October 27, 1944 in Electra, Texas to Lonnie and Katherine (Cowling) Holt. He grew up in Electra and attended schools there. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for four years. He was a truck driver for over 30 years and later worked in sales. He started Turf and Soil Management and helped make it what it is today. He was a member of the VFW and the Plainview Country Club. He loved to play golf his entire adult life and played all sports in high school.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Ronald Holt and a sister, Dena Brown.
He is survived his former wife, LeeAnn Holt of Tulia; two sons, Chris Holt and wife Genieva of Plainview and Eric Lohberger and wife Sheila of Sweetwater; two stepchildren, Kim Allaire and husband Mike of College Station, Mike Tiffin and wife Phyllis of Mineral Wells; one brother, Kenneth Holt and wife Ladonna of Wichita Falls; ten grandchildren, Niki Lohberger, Cameron Holt, Drayton Lohberger, Laney Holt, Trent Tiffin, Chelsye Stewart-Palomo, Kevin Tiffin, Tessa Stewart, Austin Allaire, Logan Allaire and four great grandchildren, Micaiah Stewart, Camilla Palomo, Katie Tiffin and Sierra Tiffin.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to at www.alz.org
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Aug. 1, 2019