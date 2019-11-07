Terry L. Underwood, 65, of Keller, formerly of Plainview, Texas passed from this life into Eternity on Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home with his faithful wife, Diane and his daughter, Jennifer, at his side.
Memorial Services will be held November 9, 2019 Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Garland St. Church of Christ, 700 Garland St. Plainview, Texas 79072. Family suggests Memorial May be made to: Circle of Friends 8801 Mid-Cities Blvd. NRH, Texas 76182 Attention: Lorie Thompson.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 7, 2019