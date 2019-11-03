Terry L. Underwood, 65, of Keller, formerly of Plainview, Texas passed from this life into Eternity on Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home with his faithful wife, Diane and his daughter, Jennifer, at his side.
Terry was born on September 8, 1954 in Hale Center, Texas to Glenn and JoAnn (Smith) Underwood. Terry's first love was baseball then he married Diane Driver on August 25, 1973 in Montezuma Creek, Utah. He played baseball at Lamar Community College in Lamar, Colorado and Abilene Christian College in Abilene, Texas. Terry attended college until the birth of their little girl, Jennifer in 1975. His first job out of college was managing a couple Dairy Queens. In 1975 Terry started working for Diamond Shamrock before the company split and then he worked for Maxus Energy until his injury in 1988.
Terry is survived by his wife, Diane, his daughter Jennifer and her husband Stephen Muncy, his granddaughter Berkley Muncy, many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and dear Friends. Terry was preceded in death by all four grandparents, his Mother and Father, his in-laws: Joseph Lynn Driver, Sr. and Lila (Bigger) Driver, his sister Glenda (Underwood) Palmer, his brother Galen Underwood.
Memorial Services will be held November 9, 2019 Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Garland St. Church of Christ, 700 Garland St. Plainview, Texas 79072. Family suggests Memorial May be made to: Circle of Friends 8801 Mid-Cities Blvd. NRH, Texas 76182 Attention: Lorie Thompson.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 3, 2019