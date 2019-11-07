Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tex Lee Edwards. View Sign Service Information Bartley Funeral Home - Plainview 1200 S. Interstate 27 Service Road Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-293-2225 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM Bartley Funeral Home - Plainview 1200 S. Interstate 27 Service Road Plainview , TX 79072 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM College Heights Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Tex Lee Edwards, 81, of Plainview, passed from this life on November 4, 2019. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, November 8, 2019 at College Heights Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Plainview Memorial Park under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. A visitation will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:30 – 7p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home.

Tex was born to Joseph Blair Edwards and Mildred Cleo (Baughman) Edwards on February 5, 1938. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1956. He married the love of his life, Marilyn (Rich) Edwards, on October 14, 1961.

Tex worked for the Twin Vue Drive-In as a projector operator He then later as a typesetter for Plainview Daily Herald. Tex then started his career in the automotive field working as parts manager for Free-Dom Dodge, and later becoming partner at T&J Auto. In 1981, he became owner and operator of Tex Edwards Auto Service, where he would retire in April of 2009.

You could find Tex in the Colorado mountains at Fun Valley every summer with his family. Hobbies included hunting and fly fishing, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his loved ones. He was a lifelong Bulldog fan and was very supportive and proud of the community he was raised in. Tex was an active member of College Heights Baptist Church. He was a very devoted Christian man. He will be remembered as the patriarch of the Edwards family. He attended all of his children's & grandchildren's school and sport activities; he never missed anything. There was nothing that he wouldn't do for his family. He was a great craftsman; there wasn't anything that he couldn't fix. Tex loved watching the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers, as well as John Wayne and western movies.

Tex Lee Edwards will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will truly be missed by everyone who knew him.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marilyn Edwards of Plainview, Texas, Brad Edwards of Plainview, Texas, Michele LeFevre and husband, Chris, of Plainview, Texas, and Michael Edwards and wife, Denise, of Odessa, Texas, brothers; Lonnie Edwards and wife, Sandra, of Salado, Texas and Robert Edwards of Plainview, grandchildren; Brittney Wilson and husband, Kirk, of Lockney, Texas, Brianne McDonald and husband, Garth, of Friona, Texas, Brennen LeFevre and wife, Lindsey, of Amarillo, Berkley Edwards of Odessa, Texas, and Landry Edwards of Odessa, Texas, great-grandchildren; Jill, Ali Jane, and Nash Wilson.

Tex is preceded in death by his parents; Joseph Blair Edwards and Mildred Cleo (Baughman) Edwards

Memorial contributions may be made to:

