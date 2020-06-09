Thomas Gene Stone, 79, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Plainview Memorial Park with Rev. Mike Schafer of First United Methodist Church officiating. Burial arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A visitation will be held at 6:00-8:00 P.M. Tuesday evening at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store