Thomas Gene Stone, 79, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Plainview Memorial Park with Rev. Mike Schafer of First United Methodist Church officiating. Burial arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A visitation will be held at 6:00-8:00 P.M. Tuesday evening at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.
