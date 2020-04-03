Thomas Wayne Heflin, 85, of Plainview passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Private Family Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Mr. Heflin was born on October 3, 1934 to Jerald Burnis & Ere Mae (Brown) Heflin in Pickton, TX. He married Beverly Patterson on September 3, 1966 in Childress. She preceded him in death on August 11, 2004. Mr. Heflin served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1963. He was the greatest left handed pitcher in Plainview history. Mr. Heflin was a member of First Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one brother and one sister.
Thomas is survived by one son, Todd Heflin & his wife Jill of Lubbock; one brother, Louis Heflin & wife Patty of Alba, TX; two sisters, Reta Martin & husband Joe of Plainview and Kay Conder & husband Johnny of Abilene, TX; two granddaughters, Tori Cunningham & husband Tanner and Kendyl Heflin of Lubbock; one grandson, Jaxon Heflin of Lubbock and two great grandchildren, Isla Grace Cunningham and Luka James Cunningham.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 3, 2020