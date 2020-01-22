Timoteo B. "Dario" Silva, 73, of Hale Center, died Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Lubbock. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Iglesio Bautista Del Carpintero in Hale Center with Pastor Victor Hernandez and Pastor Johnny Plasencio officiating. Interment will follow at Hale Center Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. Visitation will be held at Iglesio Bautista Del Carpintero on Wednesday, January 22, beginning at 10:00 AM.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 22, 2020