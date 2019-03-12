Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom Reed. View Sign

Tom Reed of Chino, California, passed peacefully at home with his family at his side on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, after several months of illness and cancer. He and his wife Mary Alice celebrated 56 years of marriage in January. He is survived by Mary Alice; two daughters, Reagan Evans (husband Kevin) of Ontario, Roxanne Lee (husband Kory) of Chino, and son Russell (wife Marlene) of Plainview, Texas; nine grandchildren, one grandson-in-law, and two great- grandsons.

Tom was born November 21, 1941, in San Diego, California, to Junior and Ruth (Houston) Reed where the family had moved for work. The Reeds moved back to Plainview in 1942 where Tom and his sister, Suanna (Reed) Bagwell, grew up.

Tommy graduated from Plainview High School in 1960 and Mary Alice Munroe graduated in 1961. The couple dated in high school and on graduation they both attended Lippert's Business School and married in 1963. Their three children were born and grew up attending Plainview schools.

In 1978 the family moved to Chino, California, where Tommy worked in the trucking industry. In 1984 the Reeds purchased Specialized Equipment Systems and have operated the business in Montclair, California, 35 years. The company specializes in warehousing, local moving of industrial equipment, and interstate transportation of new and used machinery for the manufacturing industry.

Tom was a member of Red Hill Country Club where he made many golfing friends. He played in numerous charity tournaments and served and supported several Christian schools and non-profit organizations. He was a member of the Inland Valley Church of Christ in Ontario, California, where he served as an elder.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas from 5 to 7 P.M.

A memorial service will be held at Kornerstone Chapel at 2:00 p.m., followed by burial in Plainview Memorial Park on Friday, March 15, 2019.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Inland Valley Church of Christ, 1550 N. Palmetto, Ontario, California, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested making donations to your church or favorite charity in honor and in memory of Tom Reed. Tom Reed of Chino, California, passed peacefully at home with his family at his side on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, after several months of illness and cancer. He and his wife Mary Alice celebrated 56 years of marriage in January. He is survived by Mary Alice; two daughters, Reagan Evans (husband Kevin) of Ontario, Roxanne Lee (husband Kory) of Chino, and son Russell (wife Marlene) of Plainview, Texas; nine grandchildren, one grandson-in-law, and two great- grandsons.Tom was born November 21, 1941, in San Diego, California, to Junior and Ruth (Houston) Reed where the family had moved for work. The Reeds moved back to Plainview in 1942 where Tom and his sister, Suanna (Reed) Bagwell, grew up.Tommy graduated from Plainview High School in 1960 and Mary Alice Munroe graduated in 1961. The couple dated in high school and on graduation they both attended Lippert's Business School and married in 1963. Their three children were born and grew up attending Plainview schools.In 1978 the family moved to Chino, California, where Tommy worked in the trucking industry. In 1984 the Reeds purchased Specialized Equipment Systems and have operated the business in Montclair, California, 35 years. The company specializes in warehousing, local moving of industrial equipment, and interstate transportation of new and used machinery for the manufacturing industry.Tom was a member of Red Hill Country Club where he made many golfing friends. He played in numerous charity tournaments and served and supported several Christian schools and non-profit organizations. He was a member of the Inland Valley Church of Christ in Ontario, California, where he served as an elder.A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas from 5 to 7 P.M.A memorial service will be held at Kornerstone Chapel at 2:00 p.m., followed by burial in Plainview Memorial Park on Friday, March 15, 2019.A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Inland Valley Church of Christ, 1550 N. Palmetto, Ontario, California, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019.In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested making donations to your church or favorite charity in honor and in memory of Tom Reed. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close