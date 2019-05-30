Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Carothers. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Tulia 201 W. Broadway Tulia , TX 79088 (806)-995-1701 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Kornerstone Funeral Directors 201 W. Broadway Tulia , TX View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Tulia Christian Fellowship church Send Flowers Obituary

Tulia, Texas-Tommy Carothers, 64, of Tulia, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 in the Tulia Christian Fellowship church with Pastor Rusty Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.

A visitation will be held from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the funeral home.

Tommy was born on July 17, 1954 in Tulia to Joe and Helen Carothers. He grew up here and graduated from Tulia High School. After high school he worked in Amarillo at the Volkswagen dealership. He also worked in Tulia at Joe's Body Shop with his father. He married Cindy Stark on March 8, 1986. They moved down to Santa Fe, Texas to work with his brother, Joe at Joe's Body Shop. They returned to Tulia about 1986 and he and his sister Debbie took over Joe's Body Shop from their dad in 1987. He loved Corvette's, but more importantly he loved his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his sister: Kay Young.

He is survived by his two sons: Eric Carothers and Tanner Carothers, both of Tulia, his brother: Joe Carothers of Santa Fe, Texas and his sisters: Fayetta Moore of Graham and Debbie Brock of Tulia and several nieces and nephews.

