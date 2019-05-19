Chapel Service for Tommy Floyd, age 77, of Muleshoe, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Monday, May 20, 2019 at Ellis Funeral Home Chapel in Muleshoe with Dale Griswold of Muleshoe, Texas officiating. Burial will be in Muleshoe Memorial Park. Tommy died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Muleshoe. He was born January 25, 1942 in Knox City, Texas to Auston Ross and Annie Lorene (Burns) Floyd.
The family suggests memorials be sent to Park View Nursing Home, 1100 West Avenue J, Muleshoe, Texas, 79347. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 19, 2019