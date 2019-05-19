Tommy Floyd (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home
104 E Avenue F
Muleshoe, TX
79347
(806)-272-4574
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Ellis Funeral Home Chapel
104 E Avenue F
Muleshoe, TX
View Map
Obituary
Chapel Service for Tommy Floyd, age 77, of Muleshoe, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Monday, May 20, 2019 at Ellis Funeral Home Chapel in Muleshoe with Dale Griswold of Muleshoe, Texas officiating. Burial will be in Muleshoe Memorial Park. Tommy died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Muleshoe. He was born January 25, 1942 in Knox City, Texas to Auston Ross and Annie Lorene (Burns) Floyd.
The family suggests memorials be sent to Park View Nursing Home, 1100 West Avenue J, Muleshoe, Texas, 79347. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 19, 2019
