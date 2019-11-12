Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St Lubbock , TX 79424 (806)-698-8085 Memorial Gathering 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St Lubbock , TX 79424 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Cotton Center First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Tommy Joines passes away on November 7, 2019. We will celebrate his life of 85 years at 11:00 am today, November 12, 2019, at Cotton Center Baptist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at

Tommy was born in Caddo, OK and moved to the Slaton area in 1944. He graduated from Wilson High School. He married Beverly Jane Reynolds and they began their 67-year marriage in the Slaton, Texas area. He worked as a milkman and that equipped him with many funny stories.

He was given the opportunity to farm in the Cotton Center area at the age of 30. His operation continues today with the help of his loyal farm hands, friends, and family. Tommy impacted several by serving both on the Golden Spread Electric Coop and South Plains Electric Coop boards, of which he recently retired from after 39 years of service. He taught his family to be humble and not boastful, to always work hard, and to strive to be your best. He was loved very much by his family, friends, and colleagues. His right-hand man of 52 years, Tony Castilleja, was like a brother; and together, most problems were solved with a simple calculator and a turn row. He will be remembered for how joyful he was, for his love of sweets, peaches, pecans, and especially the pleasure he received from aggravating his grandkids. Everyone will miss his contagious laugh.

He is survived by his two sisters, his wife, two daughters, six grandchildren, and six-great-grandchildren and they will all be lost without him.

Survivors include two sisters, Don Evelyn Fondy and Anna Jo D'Elia; his wife, Beverly; his two daughters, Robin Heath, Karen Weaver and husband Ken; six grandchildren, Mikey Taylor, Cody Heath and partner Sean, Jenn Heath-Beene and husband Matt, Julie Heath-Blair and husband Logan, Candace Parmenter and husband Michael, Katee Garza and husband Chris; six great-grandchildren, Michaela Taylor, Jaden Taylor, Jason Taylor, Kamdyn Taylor, Jett Beene, and Vivienne Parmenter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, W. T. and Bernice Joines. Tommy Joines passes away on November 7, 2019. We will celebrate his life of 85 years at 11:00 am today, November 12, 2019, at Cotton Center Baptist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net. Tommy was born in Caddo, OK and moved to the Slaton area in 1944. He graduated from Wilson High School. He married Beverly Jane Reynolds and they began their 67-year marriage in the Slaton, Texas area. He worked as a milkman and that equipped him with many funny stories.He was given the opportunity to farm in the Cotton Center area at the age of 30. His operation continues today with the help of his loyal farm hands, friends, and family. Tommy impacted several by serving both on the Golden Spread Electric Coop and South Plains Electric Coop boards, of which he recently retired from after 39 years of service. He taught his family to be humble and not boastful, to always work hard, and to strive to be your best. He was loved very much by his family, friends, and colleagues. His right-hand man of 52 years, Tony Castilleja, was like a brother; and together, most problems were solved with a simple calculator and a turn row. He will be remembered for how joyful he was, for his love of sweets, peaches, pecans, and especially the pleasure he received from aggravating his grandkids. Everyone will miss his contagious laugh.He is survived by his two sisters, his wife, two daughters, six grandchildren, and six-great-grandchildren and they will all be lost without him.Survivors include two sisters, Don Evelyn Fondy and Anna Jo D'Elia; his wife, Beverly; his two daughters, Robin Heath, Karen Weaver and husband Ken; six grandchildren, Mikey Taylor, Cody Heath and partner Sean, Jenn Heath-Beene and husband Matt, Julie Heath-Blair and husband Logan, Candace Parmenter and husband Michael, Katee Garza and husband Chris; six great-grandchildren, Michaela Taylor, Jaden Taylor, Jason Taylor, Kamdyn Taylor, Jett Beene, and Vivienne Parmenter.He was preceded in death by his parents, W. T. and Bernice Joines. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close