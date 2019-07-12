Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Lynn "Tom" Paris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dec 8, 1937- July 10, 2019

Tommy (Tom) Lynn Paris, 81, of Noble, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Faithful Christian, tender and thoughtful husband, treasured Daddy, and indulgent Papa, Tom was raised and grew up picking cotton and working in a print shop in west Texas. He was a first generation college graduate, a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S Army serving in Okinawa with the Hercules Missile Unit during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and pioneered the early use of computers and ATMs in banking in Norman. He was adept at fixing broken things, enjoyed watching sports, relished time with family and friends on travel adventures, and had a lifelong love of classical music.

In August 1961, Tom married Audra Watson Paris, whom he met at West Texas State University in Canyon, Texas. They were married just short of 58 years. Together, they lived in Okinawa, Friona,TX, Moore, OK, Norman,OK, and Noble, OK. They raised 3 children, Susan, Terri, and Tobin on an acreage with goats, cats, dogs, and cows. Tom was a long time member of Noble Church of Christ where he served as an elder for over 30 years.

Tom was born December 8, 1937 to Leslie and Anne Violet Hedge Paris. He was the fifth of six children. His father died when Tom was 5 years old and his mother remarried James Hill a short time later. Three additional siblings were born.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Anne Violet Paris Hill Alexander; his father, Leslie Paris; his stepfather, James Hill; sisters, Billie McNeely, June Chandler, and Janis Graves; a brother, Bob Paris; a niece, Sharon Conrad; and a nephew, Danny Paris.

Tom is survived by his wife, Audra, of the home; daughters, Susan Hutcherson and husband, Chris, of Noble and Terri Lewelling and husband, Kevin, of Ft. Smith, AR; one son, Tobin Paris and wife, Lee Anne, of Edmond, OK; grandchildren, Logan Hutcherson, Jacie Hutcherson, Bethany Paris, Victoria Lewelling, Trenton Paris, and Seth Lewelling; three brothers, Leslie Paris and wife, Maxine, of Tahoka, TX, Don Paris and wife, Shirley, of Lubbock, TX, and Jimmy Hill and wife, Peggy, of Westbrook, TX; one sister, Nelda Hill of Tahoka, TX; 10 nephews, 5 nieces; many great nephews and great nieces; and numerous other family members and friends.

Visitation will be at McMahan's Funeral Home in Noble, OK on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm. Services will be held at Noble Church of Christ on Saturday, July 13, at 10am. Burial will be at the Noble IOOF Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to "In Search of the Lord's Way" at

Arranged and Directed by McMahan's Funeral Home.

