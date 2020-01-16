Tommy Sherman aka "Dad" aka "Pepaw" passed away peacefully and on his own terms Wednesday, January 8, 2020, a little before 5 a.m. at Covenant Hospital, Lubbock, TX. June Moosberg Sherman, Rolf Sherman, and Shasta Fuqua Sherman were all there with him at the end. Although it is hard not having him here we are very thankful that he is now at peace in the comfort of our Lord and no longer suffering from his many ailments. Again, we thank you all for the outpouring of love that each you have shown us over the last couple of weeks and ask that you continue to think of us as we make the next steps.

Tommy was born to parents Lewis Kensey Sherman and Elfie Maud Meriwether Sherman on 24 July 1948 in Plainview, Texas. He grew up in Lockney, graduating from Lockney High School in 1966. He was an aerial spray pilot, retiring in 2007.

Tommy is survived by his wife of 42 years, June Moosberg Sherman, son Rolf Lewis Sherman and daughter-in-law Shasta Fuqua Sherman of Plainview, sister Billie Gayle Sherman Reay of Plainview, and beloved granddaughter Scarlett Sherman of Plainview. He is also survived by 3 sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother William Kinsey (Bill) Sherman.

His body was donated to Texas Tech University School of Medicine, Lubbock.

A visitation will be held, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Northwest Church of Christ fellowship hall, 2000 N. Interstate 27, Plainview, TX from 2 to 4 p.m.

Donations to Christian Homes & Family Services, P. O. 270, Abilene, TX 79604

