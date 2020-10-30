Tommy Wade Day, 68, passed away on October 26, 2020. A funeral service will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Seth Ward Baptist with Pastor Larry Mizell officiating. Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Tommy was born on January 8, 1952 in Plainview, Texas to Elvis James and Ruby Alene (Shaw) Day. He grew up east of Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School in 1970. He married Theresa Lynnette Settle on July 31, 1970. He was a jack of all trades, farming, hot shot trucking and he operated his own truck for a while. He went to work for Kiser Auto and has worked there for the last thirty years as a store manager. He was a member of Seth Ward Baptist Church and a former president of the Hi Plains Gem and Mineral Society. He enjoyed hunting for rocks in Mexico and Colorado and enjoyed woodworking.
Tommy is preceded in death by his parents and a sister Yvonne Ritter.
Survivors include his wife, Theresa Day of Plainview; his son, Sean Day of Tulia; a brother, Phillip Day and wife Billie of Possum Kingdom; three grandchildren, Logan "Kensie", Patrick and Cooper Day of Kress.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to American Cancer Society
, 3511 10th Street, Lubbock, TX 79415 or your favorite charity
.
