1/
Tommy Wade Day
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy Wade Day, 68, passed away on October 26, 2020. A funeral service will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Seth Ward Baptist with Pastor Larry Mizell officiating. Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Tommy was born on January 8, 1952 in Plainview, Texas to Elvis James and Ruby Alene (Shaw) Day. He grew up east of Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School in 1970. He married Theresa Lynnette Settle on July 31, 1970. He was a jack of all trades, farming, hot shot trucking and he operated his own truck for a while. He went to work for Kiser Auto and has worked there for the last thirty years as a store manager. He was a member of Seth Ward Baptist Church and a former president of the Hi Plains Gem and Mineral Society. He enjoyed hunting for rocks in Mexico and Colorado and enjoyed woodworking.
Tommy is preceded in death by his parents and a sister Yvonne Ritter.
Survivors include his wife, Theresa Day of Plainview; his son, Sean Day of Tulia; a brother, Phillip Day and wife Billie of Possum Kingdom; three grandchildren, Logan "Kensie", Patrick and Cooper Day of Kress.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to American Cancer Society, 3511 10th Street, Lubbock, TX 79415 or your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved